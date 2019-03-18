BARBAS, Gloria Franco



the greatest unsung hero we know, our Mother, passed away on March 14, 2019. From the time our mother Gloria was born, she was the miracle and angel that lived among us. After her brother tragically died at 16, throwing her mother into a terrible depression, her mom unknowingly and unexpectedly gave birth two years later at 43 to a child who saved her and brought her glory, hence her name Gloria. Like so many mothers everywhere, she never sought recognition or accolades. She did everything for pure love. Life for mom was not always easy, but she never stopped loving life, and living it to the fullest and bringing Glory to all she met. Her smile was contagious and she had that infectious sense of humor which always made every person around her happy. Her secret to a long and happy life to the age of 92 was laughing, socializing with her countless friends, traveling, eating sweets and that glass of wine every night with dinner. Her greatest joy was seeing the love shared by her children and family. Even after her children had families of their own, mom would cook dinner every week for them & her grandchildren to be able to spend time together. She was a person of faith who relied heavily on her love of God to carry her through life. Gloria, like all exceptional moms, was rich in love, devotion, admiration and respect. Angels come in the shapes of all devoted loving moms everywhere. Mom, God takes you up saying, "Job well done and welcome home dear Angel." Gloria was blessed to have three sons and a daughter, Rex (Donna), Steve (Schezy), Randy and DeeDee (Dawn). She was loved by her ten grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She was born and raised in Ybor City in 1926, to Francisco and Teresa Franco, immigrants from Spain who owned the Four Roses grocery store on 7th Ave. for decades where mom worked growing up. She loved giving back to her community. She volunteered at the Straz, the Catholic Daughters of America, The Barksdale Center and her childrens' schools. Visitation will be at Boza & Roel on Wednesday, March 20 from 5 to 7 p.m. and a funeral Mass will be offered at Christ the King Catholic Church on Thursday, March 21 starting at 10 am to be followed by interment at Centro Espanol Cemetery at Memorial Park at 2225 E. Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd., Tampa, FL 33610. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Gloria's memory to Jesuit High School of Tampa and Alpha House of Tampa. Special thanks to Karla, Luz, and Maria for their loving care of our mother.



Boza and Roel Funeral Home Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019