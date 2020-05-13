GASTON, Gloria Jean 73, of St. Petersburg, FL passed away Saturday, May 2 2020 at Suncoast Hospice Empath Health Center in Pinellas Park, FL. Gloria was born in St. Augustine, FL to Rosa Mae Quarterman and James Presley who preceded her in death. She was adopted by Nellie Nelson and Simone C. Nelson who also preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Delores Tillman (Lenzy), Linda Gaston, Lorenzo Gaston Jr. (Barbara), Patricia A. Beaton (Arthur), Glory Dudley. She has 11 grandchildren. She has 11 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by seven siblings, Betty Cobb, Rosevelt Oliver, Ray Charles Oliver, Richard Oliver (Brenda), Curtis Oliver, Katherine Oliver; and a host of neices and nephews. Gloria is loved and will be dearly missed.



