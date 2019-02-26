LOPEZ, Gloria
|
90, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019, after a long fight with dementia. She was born in Cayey, Puerto Rico. She graduated from Washington Irving High School in New York City and received a MS in Economics from the University of Puerto Rico. Gloria worked for the Veterans Administration until her retirement. She was a resident of Treasure Island since 1977, had a passionate love for tennis, all things Star Trek, and spent her leisure time reading. Gloria is survived by her two daughters, Wendy and husband, Gregg of St. Petersburg, FL and Cindy and husband, Michael, of Taos, NM. She is also survived by five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Guestbook at:
