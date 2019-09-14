MAZO, Gloria Amster of Treasure Island, FL died peacefully in her home September 9, 2019 at the age of 97. Originally from Huntington, WV she was the widow of Simon Mazo, the loving mother of Adrienne, Bruce, Marc, and Scott; grandmother of Colby, Jeremy, Emily, Adam, and Danielle; great-grand-moth-er of Jessalin, Cerise, Olivia, Elise, Gideon, and Raphael. "Gigi" played tennis until she was 96. She loved cards, crosswords, and chardonnay. She was our matriarch, our love, our role model, and our light. She is treasured and missed. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Prem Rawat Foundation tprf.org
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 14, 2019