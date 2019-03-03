PALANCIA, Gloria
born in New York, NY died Feb. 20, 2019 at 93 in Palm Harbor, FL. Married to Albert 46 years, they raised six children in New York and retired in Florida. She enjoyed dancing, golfing, volunteering, was active at St Luke's Women's Auxiliary and Eucharistic Ministry. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Albert Gloriana (Geri), Joe (Ann), Tom (Toni Ann), Mark (Lourdes); nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and polka dancing partner, Tom. She will join husband, Al and son, Christie who have predeceased her. A memorial mass is at St Luke's Palm Harbor, 11 am, Saturday, March 9.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 3, 2019