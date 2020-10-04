Gloria PATTY

PATTY, Gloria R. 95, of St. Petersburg passed away at home surrounded by her loving family Sept. 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred L. "Fred" Patty; and son, A. Stephen Patty. She is survived by her daughter, Cara S. Hanna; her son-in-law, Lee M. "Mike" Hanna; and her granddaughters, Kaitlyn and Jessica Hanna. While no service will be held at this time, please consider a memorial donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(online or by mail at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105) or to Suncoast Hospice Foundation (online or by mail at 5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, FL 33760).