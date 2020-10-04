1/1
Gloria PATTY
PATTY, Gloria R. 95, of St. Petersburg passed away at home surrounded by her loving family Sept. 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred L. "Fred" Patty; and son, A. Stephen Patty. She is survived by her daughter, Cara S. Hanna; her son-in-law, Lee M. "Mike" Hanna; and her granddaughters, Kaitlyn and Jessica Hanna. While no service will be held at this time, please consider a memorial donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (online or by mail at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105) or to Suncoast Hospice Foundation (online or by mail at 5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, FL 33760).

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
