PIERSON, Gloria Gomez Gloria passed Oct. 1, 2020 after an adventurous and fulfilling life; she was 98. She was strong, gracious, and kind, and was loved and valued by her friends and family. We were all blessed to have her in our lives. Gloria is survived by her sister, Eloise; and her daughters and their families, Jenifer, Ed, Laura and John Turanchik, and Teresa, Ged and Pierson Caddick.



