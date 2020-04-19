Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria POWELL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

POWELL, Gloria Larson 79, of Pinellas Park, Florida received her wings and crown peacefully at home with her family by her side Wednesday, April 8 2020. She was born to the late Fred and May Larson January 8, 1941 in St. Petersburg, Florida. Gloria was a perfect homemaker, a remarkable cook, and baker. She was a prayer warrior, a texting queen, avid Tampa Bay Rays fan, and loved to fish. Gloria will always be remembered for her infectious smile, selflessness, caring heart, joyous spirit, and unwavering love. Her greatest joy was her "Honey" and her family. She loved our family get togethers, and she knew without a doubt she was the love of our lives. Gloria is survived by her loving husband, her honey, Richard "Dick" Powell. They celebrated 59 years of marriage March 13, 2020. She was a loving and devoted mother and mother-in-law to her five children and their spouses, Neva (Tom) Butler, Buddy (Kathy) Powell, Pamela (John) Wachtel, Cindy (Teddy) Nelson, and Matt (Edith) Powell. She was a proud and doting Nana and Grandma to 15 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren, as well as many extended family members; A sweet Aunt Ya-Ya, sister-in-law, cousin, and friend. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to one of the following organizations, in Gloria's memory, Moffitt Cancer Center, Suncoast Hospice, or Park Place Wesleyan Church. A celebration of life and reception will be held at a later date. Arrangements made by: Beacon Direct Cremation

