ROBINSON, Gloria Backes 85, passed away peacefully April 30, 2020 at Bayfront Hospital. She was born with her twin sister Diane in River-dale, New Jersey, March 29, 1935. After High School she became a model, worked at the Capital, was a court reporter, and was an administrative and judicial assistant. She had two daughters, Missy Lebrun and Tich Robinson with attorney and two term mayor and senatorial candidate, John T. Robinson. Gloria loved her family, friends, and her animals. She is survived by her loving daughters, Missy Lebrun and Tich Robinson; her beloved grandchildren, Alyssa Laval-la, Chase Tichenor Sauv-ageot, Tristin Reeve Sauv-ageot; and nephews, John, Mark and Linda Dadswell.



