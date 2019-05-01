Gloria Romano

84, of Tampa, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019. Her family meant everything to her and she will be missed greatly. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Romano. She is survived by her daughters, Rose (Tom) Carrick and Amy Reyes; son, Joe Romano Jr; her grandchildren, Jenna (Mike) Melasi, Lance Ippolito, Giavonna Reyes, Gabriella Reyes, Gage Reyes, Sarah (Michael) Hart, Christina (Tony) Brannan, Alex (Mallory) Romano; great-grandchildren, Ethan and Ellie Melasi, Daniel, Robert and Elizabeth Hart, and Wilson Brannan. There will be a gathering of friends and family on Friday, May 3 from 5-6 pm, with a memorial service to follow at 6 pm at Blount & Curry Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4207 E. Lake Ave., Tampa, FL.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 1, 2019
