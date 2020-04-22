Gloria TILLIS

Obituary
TILLIS, Gloria Ann Romeo 87, passed away April 18, 2020. She was born in Honduras to Adelaide and Joseph Romeo. Gloria was a graduate of Jefferson High, class of 1951. She is preceded in death by Bobby Tillis; son, Tommy Tillis; brother, Joe Romeo. Gloria worked for the State of Florida Paramutual Wagering for many years. She is survived by; daughter, Sherry Hires; son, Ronnie Tillis (Margaret); sister, Priscilla Shultz; four grandchildren; and five great grandchildren. A graveside service will be conducted 12 noon, Friday April 24, 2020 at Garden of Memories Cemetery, 4207 E Lake Ave, Tampa.https://wwwdignitymemorial.com/obituaries/tampa-fl/gloria-tillis-9138785.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 22, 2020
