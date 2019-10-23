WILLIAMS, Gloria June (Keyes) born March 9, 1930 in Ashtabula, Ohio and resided in Temple Terrace, Florida, went home to be with the lord at the age of 89 on October 18, 2019 after a battle with cancer. She enjoyed spending time with family, bowling, fishing, volunteering at the hospital, and her daily trips to the senior center to enjoy her time with friends. She is survived by her three children, Walter (Jane) Williams, William "Bill" (Carol) Williams, and Peggy Williams Dittman; 13 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, three sisters and two brothers. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Emmalyne (Woods) Keyes; her husband, William "Bill" O. Williams; her brothers, Ralph Keyes, Raymond Keyes and a sister, Grace Keyes. In lieu of flowers and a funeral service, Gloria stated that she wanted everyone to go and enjoy life.

