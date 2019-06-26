Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria Wright TUCKER. View Sign Service Information Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home 2323 West Brandon Blvd Brandon , FL 33511 (813)-689-8121 Send Flowers Obituary

TUCKER, Gloria Wright



94, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 20, 2019 after a long, full, and happy life. Her daughters will fondly remember her as the Most Fun Mom Ever. She was always singing or humming and could light up a room. She spent her early years in East Tennessee, graduated from Athens High School, and attended the University of Tennessee. In 1944, she moved to Panama City, Florida and at a USO dance met William Earle Tucker. They married in December and were together until his death in 1987.



She enjoyed being involved in her daughters' and grandsons' lives, and adored her great-grandsons. She taught youth Sunday School, worked in PTA, and was a Girl Scout leader. In 1964, the family moved from Tampa to Temple Terrace where Gloria became actively involved with the Temple Terrace Women's Club and the Temple Terrace Friendship Club. She served as President of both organizations. She also enjoyed playing bridge in both Temple Terrace and at her home in University Village.



She is survived by her daughters, Pamela Suzanne Tucker and Karen Tucker Kuykendall; her son-in-law, Terrell James Kuykendall; her grandsons and wives, Jeffrey Kuykendall and Dr. Jane Kilkenny and Drs. Andrew and Lauren Kuykendall; great-grandsons, Tucker Wright Kuykendall and Henry Francis Kuykendall; and several nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.



She will be buried in Hillsboro Memorial Gardens at a family graveside service. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2 pm, at Hyde Park Presbyterian Church, 1309 W. Swann Ave., Tampa, FL 33606. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to End 68 Hours of Hunger, in care of Hyde Park Presbyterian Church, or to a .



Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home (813) 689-8121

