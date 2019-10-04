|
HARRIS, Goldia Mae age 99, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on September 30, 2019 in Seminole, FL. She is survived by her children, Tom Harris (Juanita) and Nancy Eaddy (Vance); grandchild, Jason Eaddy (Jennifer); two great-grandsons, Jack and Joey. A viewing will be held at Memorial Park Funeral Home on Saturday, October 5 from 10 am-11 am with a service at 11 am followed by a committal service in Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial Park Funeral Home www.memorialparkfuneralhome .com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 4, 2019