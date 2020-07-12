1/1
Goldie PARR
PARR, Goldie Tagarelli was born May 3, 1930 to James and Mary Tsalichis and passed away July 9, 2020. She spent her early years raising her three children Marie, Michael and Danny. Goldie's mother, Mary, built St. Michael's Shrine in 1940. Mary Tsalichis cared for the shrine until her death December 13, 1994. Goldie was entrusted to the care of the shrine from 1994 until her death. Goldie was a member of St. Nicholas Cathedral, St. George Greek Orthodox Church. She was a member of the Daughters of Penelope, Simian Society and Philoptochos of Tarpon Springs. Goldie is survived by her three children Marie, Michael (Patty), Danny (Donna); six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. The Shrine will be cared for by her family. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to St. Nicholas Cathedral and St. George Greek Orthodox Church. Visitation will be 10 am-2 pm Saturday, July 11 at St. Michael's Shrine at 113 Hope Street, Tarpon Springs. Service will be Saturday at 2 pm following visitation.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
