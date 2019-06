BALES, Goldie Reid91, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Lake Wales, FL. She was born February 11, 1928, in London, KY to the late James C. and Sarah C. Slusher Reid.Goldie was devoted to her family and loved them very much. She loved people and her church family at First Baptist Church of Lake Wales. Her hobbies were sewing, crocheting, canning, gardening, and entertaining. When she lived in Lutz, FL she was a member of the Christian Womens Club, Garden Club, and Just us Girls.She leaves behind two children, John A. Bales, Shirley Karen Baldwin and husband, Larry; three sisters, Louise Parsons of Fairfield, OH, Carol Frazier (William) of Hamilton, OH, Judy Smith (Charlie) of London, KY; two brothers, Kenneth Reid (Pam) of London, KY, Jimmy Reid (Barb) of London KY; seven grandchildren, Christy Bales, Sara Bales (George), Elissa Elders (Bill), John J. Bales, Leah Hutchison (Dan), Hannah Bales, Moriah Bales; seven great-grandchildren, Cecelia (Ian), Laina, Nijia, Matthew, Emma, Halie, Brooke; one great-great-grandson, Finnegan; also nieces and nephews whom she loved as her own.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, John M. Bales; son, Greg Bales; granddaughter, Stephanie Baldwin Leamon; brother, Pearl Reid; sisters, Opal Goode, Jewel Keithly, Garnett Gentry, Sylvia Bacelieri, and Ruby Gessendorf.Celebration of life will be Monday, June 10, 2019 at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4207 E. Lake Ave., Tampa, FL 33610. Visitation is 10-11 am with Service at 11 am.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 3470 Lakeland Hills Blvd., Lakeland, FL 33805.