|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Goldie Reid BALES.
|
|
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
View Map
Garden Of Memories Funeral Home
|
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
Garden Of Memories Funeral Home
BALES, Goldie Reid
91, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Lake Wales, FL. She was born February 11, 1928, in London, KY to the late James C. and Sarah C. Slusher Reid.
Goldie was devoted to her family and loved them very much. She loved people and her church family at First Baptist Church of Lake Wales. Her hobbies were sewing, crocheting, canning, gardening, and entertaining. When she lived in Lutz, FL she was a member of the Christian Womens Club, Garden Club, and Just us Girls.
She leaves behind two children, John A. Bales, Shirley Karen Baldwin and husband, Larry; three sisters, Louise Parsons of Fairfield, OH, Carol Frazier (William) of Hamilton, OH, Judy Smith (Charlie) of London, KY; two brothers, Kenneth Reid (Pam) of London, KY, Jimmy Reid (Barb) of London KY; seven grandchildren, Christy Bales, Sara Bales (George), Elissa Elders (Bill), John J. Bales, Leah Hutchison (Dan), Hannah Bales, Moriah Bales; seven great-grandchildren, Cecelia (Ian), Laina, Nijia, Matthew, Emma, Halie, Brooke; one great-great-grandson, Finnegan; also nieces and nephews whom she loved as her own.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, John M. Bales; son, Greg Bales; granddaughter, Stephanie Baldwin Leamon; brother, Pearl Reid; sisters, Opal Goode, Jewel Keithly, Garnett Gentry, Sylvia Bacelieri, and Ruby Gessendorf.
Celebration of life will be Monday, June 10, 2019 at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4207 E. Lake Ave., Tampa, FL 33610. Visitation is 10-11 am with Service at 11 am.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 3470 Lakeland Hills Blvd., Lakeland, FL 33805.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 9, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|