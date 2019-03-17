Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
HIPPNER, Gordon Edward

76, died Friday March 15, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. A 36-year resident of Clearwater, FL, Gordon was born in Chicago, IL, in 1942. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward L. and Ethel (Mindeman); his brother, Mark; and his sister, Marian Leatzow. He is survived by his sisters, Karen Kutaj and Susan Hippner; his wife of 40 years, Lynn; his sons, Carl (Tinina) and Christian; his daughter, Julia (Michael) Brown and his five grandchildren. Gordon worked in the securities industry for over 30 years as a regulator, compliance director, and consultant to developing securietes markets around the world. Services will be held Monday, March 18 at 1:30 pm at Bethel Lutheran Church, 3166 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater, FL 33761. Gravesides services will be held wednesday, March 20th at 12:30 pm at Westover Memorial Park, 2601 Wheeler Road, Augusta, GA, 30904.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 17, 2019
