Obituary

OSBORNE, Gordon John

OSBORNE, Gordon John



known as "Jack" to his friends, was a resident of Hudson, Florida for the last 38 years, would pass away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 after a short illness at the age of 99, five months short of 100. Jack was born in Blackheath, Staffordshire, England in 1919. After service in the Royal Air Force from 1939 to 1946, Jack would then marry his wife, Irene. They would have a daughter, Linda, and by the mid-1950s would immigrate to the US for a supervisor job with General Electric Co. By 1981 he would retire and move to Florida where, according to Jack "every day was another day in paradise". Jack's wife, Irene predeceased him. Jack was the loving father of Linda



(David) Osborne Cynowa; beloved grandfather to Brittany Cynowa, and Christopher (Deidre) Cynowa; and loving great-grandfather to Marina, Brooke, and Brendan. Jack also leaves behind three extraordinary and loving friends, most important in his life, Jeannie Del Vecchio, Jane and Phil (Chap) Chapman. Jack will be cremated and interred in Michigan. He lived life to the fullest every day whether play-



ing tennis into his mid-90s, hiking, swimming, or biking, he will always be an inspiration to his family and friends.



Coastal Cremations

