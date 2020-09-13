Gordon LENNON

LENNON, Gordon Francis 79, of Spring Hill, FL passed away August 27, 2020. Gordon was a retired Captain of the Port Richey Police Department and owner of Lennon Appraisers. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Marion Lennon; and his loving wife, Vicky Lennon. Gordon is survived by his children, Scott Lennon, Gordon Carmen, Gary Carmen, Mark Lennon, Garrett Rhodes, and Dawn Lennon; 14 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. The family's celebration of life will be held at Grace Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home on February 13, 2021 with a gathering from 3 pm to 5:30 pm and services beginning at 5:30 pm. GraceMemorialHudson.com