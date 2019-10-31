Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
More Obituaries for Gordon SKIPPER
Gordon SKIPPER

Gordon SKIPPER Obituary
SKIPPER, Gordon Wyndall 88, of Brandon, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cindy Gail Skipper and is survived by his wife, Joyce; sons, Alan Skipper and Gary (Susan) Skipper; sister/daughter, Marcia Curl; four grandchildren; 11 great-grand-children; niece, Jana Kent; and nephew, James Dicks. Funeral services will be held 10 am, Friday, November 1, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Brandon, with the family receiving friends one hour prior to services. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Sanford, FL. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the First Baptist Church of Brandon Foundation or . Please sign guestbook at: SouthernFuneralCare.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 31, 2019
