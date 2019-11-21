TAYLOR, Govan Mitchell "Mitch" 89, passed away Nov. 12, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Govan M. Sr. and Lillie Hurt Taylor; sister, Janice Maher and his beloved son, Duane Mitchell Taylor. He is survived by his wife, Eva Houtman Taylor; daughters, Linda T. Legg (George), Lori Rider-Fenwich (Mike); sister, Brenda T. Fleming; grandchildren, Rebekah (Qualique), Benjamin (Deirdre), Crystal, Jessica (Brian), Rachel (Steve), Allyson (Andrew) and Laura; great-grandchildren, Tuck, Kailee, Asher, Adelaide, Luke and Eleanor. He serviced in the Air Force, retired to Florida, and worked for Largo Police Dept. as a Crossing Guard. Celebration of Life will be held November 23, 2019 at American Legion Post 1748 from 1-5 pm in Kingston, New York. Cremation handled by Keyser Funeral Home.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 21, 2019