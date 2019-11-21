Govan TAYLOR

Service Information
Keyser Funeral Service Inc
326 Albany Ave
Kingston, NY
12401
(845)-331-1473
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
American Legion Post 1748
Kingston, NY
View Map
TAYLOR, Govan Mitchell "Mitch" 89, passed away Nov. 12, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Govan M. Sr. and Lillie Hurt Taylor; sister, Janice Maher and his beloved son, Duane Mitchell Taylor. He is survived by his wife, Eva Houtman Taylor; daughters, Linda T. Legg (George), Lori Rider-Fenwich (Mike); sister, Brenda T. Fleming; grandchildren, Rebekah (Qualique), Benjamin (Deirdre), Crystal, Jessica (Brian), Rachel (Steve), Allyson (Andrew) and Laura; great-grandchildren, Tuck, Kailee, Asher, Adelaide, Luke and Eleanor. He serviced in the Air Force, retired to Florida, and worked for Largo Police Dept. as a Crossing Guard. Celebration of Life will be held November 23, 2019 at American Legion Post 1748 from 1-5 pm in Kingston, New York. Cremation handled by Keyser Funeral Home.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 21, 2019
