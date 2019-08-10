Grace BRYANT

Service Information
Hodges Family Funeral Home - Dade City
11441 US HIGHWAY 301
Dade City, FL
33525
(352)-567-6100
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Hodges Family Funeral Home - Dade City
11441 US HIGHWAY 301
Dade City, FL 33525
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Hodges Family Funeral Home - Dade City
11441 US HIGHWAY 301
Dade City, FL 33525
View Map
Obituary
BRYANT, Grace Bradford 92, of Dade City and Ridge Manor, passed away peacefully in her sleep July 25, 2019 with daughter, Nancy Bryant, by her side. She was preceded in death by husband, Lee Bryant, in 1993. Grace is survived by daughters, Nancy Bryant and Deborah Harris; granddaughter, Dustie Harris; nephew, Richard Bradford (Nancy); niece, Martha Joy Amon (Paul); Judy Hargrove, Mike Earwood, Leslie Lagosky and many other loving friends. Grace was a shining light to those who loved her and will be missed terribly. A gathering for family and friends will be held from 2-3 pm at Hodges Family Funeral Home, 11441 U.S. Highway 301 in Dade City, FL, Saturday, August 17, with memorial services to follow at 3 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 10, 2019
