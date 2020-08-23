1/
Grace CARNAL
CARNAL, Grace Hoag 101, born May 10, 1919 and died August 13, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Galbraith (Dirk) and son, Gary A. Carnal (Elizabeth). She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Clark C. Carnal; daughter, Mary Lou Carnal; and son, William Carnal. She had eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Grace grew up on a dairy farm and then attended Albany Business College. During WWII she was one of the original "Rosie the Riveters" involved with production of P-40 Flying Tiger fighter planes. After raising her children, she worked in the athletic program business office at Syracuse University and where she met many football players later admitted to the hall of fame. She later worked for the IRS after she and her husband moved to Atlanta, where he was a Doctoral Professor at Atlanta University where they both were involved with many charitable organizations and worked with Coretta Scott King. She was a devoted wife, a loving and nurturing mother, a generous and compassionate person who embodied the name Grace. She freely offered love to and was loved by everyone she met. She will be profoundly missed by all who knew her. A memorial is planned for the spring of 2021 in Lansing, NY. David C. Gross Funeral Home

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
