JANKOWSKI, Grace of Largo, FL, formerly of Milwaukee, WI, passed peacefully to eternal life November 3, 2020. She was 94 years old. Grace was born in Milwaukee, WI to Joseph and Helen Galaska. She was united in marriage to Harold Jankowski June 24, 1950. Grace loved to travel, to play cards and Bingo with her friends, and to eat in favorite restaurants; however, she mostly adored her family. Grace is survived by her two children, Bruce (Susan) Janson of Raleigh, NC and Barbara (Joseph) Baemmert of Green Bay, WI. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held at 10:30 am, followed by funeral services at 11:30 am, Monday, November 9, 2020, at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 10895 Hamlin Blvd., Largo, FL. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jerome Catholic Church. serenityfuneralhomelargo.com