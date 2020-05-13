Grace KEMP
KEMP, Grace Carol 80, of Odessa, passed away May 9, 2020. Grace was born in New York City and she attended the University of Miami. She is survived by her son, Andrew (Karen); daughter, Lisa (John) Grima; and grandchildren, Max and Madelyn Kemp and Alexandra and Grant Grima. Grace was predeceased by her brother, Charles Hirsch and her husband, Ira Kemp. Graveside services will be held at 10 am, Wednesday, May 13, at Chapel Hill Memorial Park, 12905 Wild Acres Road, Largo. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Grace's memory to BayCare Hospice Community Service Center. Guestbook at: davidcgross.com David C. Gross Funeral Homes 6366 Central Avenue (727) 446-2222

Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 13, 2020.
May 13, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Kemp Family for the loss of your loved one, Grace Carol, and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
