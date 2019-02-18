Obituary Guest Book View Sign

died February 1, 2019 in Sarasota, FL, at the age of 94, following a major stroke on January 28, 2019 in Bay Village where she had been since last March. Grace was born in Wausau, WI, to Emil and Emma Lange. She was preceded in death by eight siblings, and is survived by Mrs. Verona Morse of Sarasota and many nieces and nephews scattered across the country. Grace worked for Northwest Airlines, now Delta, prior to retiring in 1989. She worked in Minneapolis, MN, Seattle, WA, New York, and Tampa, FL, and lived in Clearwater for 25 years before moving to Sarasota in 2014. She traveled extensively in the Orient and Europe. Grace was a successful artist and part of an art group in Clearwater. She cherished her many friends and family and will be missed by them. A Memorial Service will be held at Presbyterian Church of the Covenant at 7950 Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, Monday, February 25 at 11 a.m. A reception will follow in Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, please send your remembrance to Presbyterian Church of the Covenant; or St Paul's Lutheran Church in Clearwater, 407 S. Saturn Ave., Clearwater, FL 33755 or to

