NADER, Grace (Laudani) The family of Grace (Laudani) Nader announces with great sadness the death of their beloved mother and grandmother, Oct. 14, 2020. The wife of the late Raymond Nader Sr., who passed away in 1979, and the mother of Raymond Nader Jr, who passed away in 2018, Grace was born in Trecastagni, Sicily in 1923 to Carmela and Giuseppi Laudani. In 1927, the family emigrated to the United States where they made their home in Lawrence, Massachusetts. Grace was valedictorian of her graduating class at Holy Rosary School. From 1940 to 1943, she worked as a secretary at the Office of the U.S. Department of War in Washington, DC. She returned to Boston in 1944, when she married Ray and started a family. The family moved to Tampa in 1960, when Grace was hired as school secretary at the Academy of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Ybor City. Later, she worked as school secretary at Berkeley Prep, enjoyed work as a medical assistant to various doctors in Tampa and as a sales associate at Dillards and Saks Fifth Avenue. Her last decade was spent with West Shore Pharmacy where she made many friends. She is survived by her daughter, Constance Solomon; son-in-law, Michael Solomon; her granddaughter, Grace Solomon of Gladwyne, PA; as well as her daughter-in-law, Laura Nader. She is survived by many nieces and nephews. She will be remembered for her gentleness of spirit, her love of people, her sense of fun, and her faith. She lives forever in our hearts. A funeral service will be held 11 am, Thursday, October 22, 2020 with an hour visitation prior at Blount & Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories, 4207 E. Lake, Ave., Tampa, FL. Interment will follow at Myrtle Hill Memorial Park, Tampa, FL.



