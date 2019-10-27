|
|
RAPONI, Grace S. 90, of New Port Richey, formerly of Massachusetts, passed away October 11, 2019. Grace was predeceased by her parents, Stefano and Antonetta Teta, her loving husband of 52 years, Joseph A.; six brothers and three sisters. Grace is survived by her son, Joseph and daughter-in-law, Lisa; daughter, Karen and son-in-law, Stephen; granddaughters, Jayne-Marie and Kathryn; brother, Stephen and sister-in-law, Ann; in-laws, Frank, Jenny, and Rosemary, and numerous nieces and nephews that she loved as her own. Special thanks go to the incredibly caring staff of the Villas at Sunset Bay, supportive family friends, and Gulfside Hospice. A celebration of Grace's life will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, and per Grace's request, donations can be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, MA; www.dana-farber.org Dobies FH Seven Springs Chapel
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 27, 2019