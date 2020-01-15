RUSCIO, Grace Anne 93, Hudson, FL, passed away surrounded by her family on January 11, 2020. Grace is survived by her four children, Kathryn Kelly of Tampa, Maryanne (William) French, Paul (Eve) Ruscio, Margaret (Darrell) Closson; 10 grandchildren, including Joseph Kelly and Paul Closson of Tampa; and 19 great-grandchildren. Services to celebrate her life will be held Friday, January 17 at Christ the King Catholic Church, 821 S. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33609. Visitation at 5 pm, memorial mass at 6 pm. Arrangements by Prevatt Funeral Home, Hudson, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Sacred Heart School, 1739 Ferry Avenue, Camden, NJ 08014.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020