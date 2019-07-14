HOFFMAN, Grace T.



90, of New Port Richey, was called home to God July 7, 2019. Grace and her husband, Albert established Melody Dude Ranch at 631 Jasmine Avenue in Tarpon Springs before the area was developed and the orange groves were still in bloom. They helped many a soul in need and later turned the ranch into an ambulatory assisted living home. They hold a place in the old Florida history of Tarpon Springs. Grace was a beautiful, sweet, and kind woman who will be sorely missed by many. There will be a celebration of life this Wednesday, July 17, at 2 pm at Michels & Lundquist Funeral Home. A graveside service will take place at 2:30 pm, Thursday, July 18, at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. Please send condolences to A. Hoffman Knauss, PO Box #5, Newtown, PA 18940.



