Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace ZACHARY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ZACHARY, Grace H. passed away at the Spring Arbor Senior Living facility in Midlothian, VA on January 12, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, John S. Zachary, Esq.; her sister, Dorothy Kain; and a grandson, John Peter Zachary. She is survived by her children, Stephen P. Zachary, Esq. of Fairfax, VA, John S. Zachary, M.D. (Karen) of Midlothian, VA, Deborah Zachary Tracy, Esq. of Holmdel, NJ, Susan Zachary Lembo, Esq. (Dr. Nicholas) of Alys Beach, FL, and Christopher H. Zachary, M.D. (Kim) of Hummelstown, PA. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Zachary was born on December 19, 1926, to Harry and Grace Nellis in Brooklyn, NY. After graduating from Fort Hamilton High School, she pursued a career as a registered nurse. While working at the health department in Manhattan, she met her husband-to-be, John. They were married on August 19, 1950 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church and resided in Brooklyn, NY. In 1958, as their family grew, they moved to Staten Island. Grace was active in Mother's Clubs at Our Lady of Good Counsel School, Monsignor Farrell High School, and St. Joseph's Hill Academy while living on Staten Island. She was a parishioner at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister and was active in the Legion of Mary. In November of 1997, she permanently moved with her husband to St. Pete Beach, FL. She often told her children about the wonderful neighbors she had there. Grace was active in Catholic Daughters at St. John Vianney Church. Grace's family wishes to sincerely thank all of her neighbors and friends in St. Pete Beach who cared for her as if she was family. The family also wishes to sincerely thank all of the people at Spring Arbor for their loving care of our mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made in Grace's name to . Visitation will be at Woody Funeral Home, 1020 Huguenot Rd., Midlothian, VA 23113, on Friday, January 17, from 4-8 pm. A Requiem Mass will be said at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, 2700 Dolfield Dr., North Chesterfield, VA 23235, Saturday, January 18, at 10 am.

ZACHARY, Grace H. passed away at the Spring Arbor Senior Living facility in Midlothian, VA on January 12, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, John S. Zachary, Esq.; her sister, Dorothy Kain; and a grandson, John Peter Zachary. She is survived by her children, Stephen P. Zachary, Esq. of Fairfax, VA, John S. Zachary, M.D. (Karen) of Midlothian, VA, Deborah Zachary Tracy, Esq. of Holmdel, NJ, Susan Zachary Lembo, Esq. (Dr. Nicholas) of Alys Beach, FL, and Christopher H. Zachary, M.D. (Kim) of Hummelstown, PA. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Zachary was born on December 19, 1926, to Harry and Grace Nellis in Brooklyn, NY. After graduating from Fort Hamilton High School, she pursued a career as a registered nurse. While working at the health department in Manhattan, she met her husband-to-be, John. They were married on August 19, 1950 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church and resided in Brooklyn, NY. In 1958, as their family grew, they moved to Staten Island. Grace was active in Mother's Clubs at Our Lady of Good Counsel School, Monsignor Farrell High School, and St. Joseph's Hill Academy while living on Staten Island. She was a parishioner at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister and was active in the Legion of Mary. In November of 1997, she permanently moved with her husband to St. Pete Beach, FL. She often told her children about the wonderful neighbors she had there. Grace was active in Catholic Daughters at St. John Vianney Church. Grace's family wishes to sincerely thank all of her neighbors and friends in St. Pete Beach who cared for her as if she was family. The family also wishes to sincerely thank all of the people at Spring Arbor for their loving care of our mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made in Grace's name to . Visitation will be at Woody Funeral Home, 1020 Huguenot Rd., Midlothian, VA 23113, on Friday, January 17, from 4-8 pm. A Requiem Mass will be said at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, 2700 Dolfield Dr., North Chesterfield, VA 23235, Saturday, January 18, at 10 am. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.