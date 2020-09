Or Copy this URL to Share

BELL, Grant C. was born on October 19, 1937. He was one of eight children born to Gilbert and Doris Bell of Bells Landing PA. Grant passed away September 4, 2020 in St. Petersburg, FL. Survived by his wife, Sandie; his siblings, Karren, Russle, Larry, and Joe; his children, Michele (grandsons, Joe and Jake), Ricky (granddaughters, Samantha and Luna), David, and Greg (grandson) Chaz; great-grandson, Theodore.



