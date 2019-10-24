WILSON, Grant Emmanuel Stewart passed from this life October 18,2019 at the age of 20. Grant was born December 23, 1998 in Clearwater, FL. Grant graduated from Clearwater High where he played varsity football. He is survived by his parents, David Wilson, Odessa, and Karina Wilson, Tampa; his siblings, Blake Wilson, Atlanta, and Reagan Wilson, Tampa; his grandparents, Edward Guerrero, S. Dakota, and Vikki Pallonetti, Tampa; and many uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends. Grant will be forever loved and always missed. Services will be held at Heritage United Methodist church at noon Saturday, October 26, 2019, 2680 Landmark Dr., Clearwater, FL. Reception to follow at Mothers Restaurant, Westchase, 12227 Line-baugh Ave.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 24, 2019