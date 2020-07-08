Grayce GLYMPH

GLYMPH, Grayce Dianne (Tyler) died Friday, July 3, 2020 after a lengthy illness. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Joe; daughter, Mary Ellis [Paul]; father, Earle Tyler; brothers, Tom (Kay), David (Terri), Joe (Zan); and nearly countless nieces, nephews and loving friends. Worship will take place at 11 am, Friday, July 10, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Largo, FL, and will be live streamed, www.poplargo.org
. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be given to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church or Presbyterian College www.presby.edu/giving/give-now