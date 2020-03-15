MIERZWINSKI, Gregory E. born September 5, 1951 in Chicago, IL. passed away March 5 at the age of 68 in Tampa, FL. of natural causes. He attended St. Patrick's HS in Chicago, Class of 1969, Yale University, Class of 1973 and the University of Indiana Law School Class of 1976. He is survived by his sister, Mary Oursler; nephews, Eric and Ken Mierzwinski; niece and his angle, Lisa Berg-Shamhart; great-nieces and nephews, Danielle, JJ, Donna-Marie, Linda, Laura. A private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable donation in Greg's name to Sun City Center Emergency Squad where Greg volunteered and who came to assistance many times. www.sccems.com. He will be dearly missed.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 15, 2020