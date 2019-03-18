COPPENS, Greg Richard



70, born on October 26, 1948 to Roger and Joyce Coppens, of Mt. Clemens, Michigan, passed away on March 14, 2019. He was a respected father, grandfather, husband, brother, uncle, and soldier. Greg graduated from Mt. Clemens H.S. and went into the 101st Airborne and served in Vietnam in Ben Hoa. Greg lived in Detroit, Denver, and the last 20 years, in Clearwater. His last 10 years were spent living at Serendipity manufactured home park. Greg fought a courageous and painful battle with esophageal cancer for the last two years before passing on March 14. Greg lived his younger years in Detroit before moving to the St. Petersburg area and becoming a fisherman, then a nursing technician, and a security officer. He was a self-taught culinary chef, cooking the best, most succulent steak and seafood you ever had. Greg was married to Diane L. Clement after a long relationship. Greg was Roman Catholic. Greg leaves behind his son, Greg II and grandson, Hagen Richard, both of St. Petersburg; Longtime friend Diana Coppens, of Florida; sisters, Rose Skoczylas, Judy Plonkey, of Michigan, and Dawn Coppens, of Arizona; his brothers, Kevin Gusmano, of South Dakota, and Chris Coppens, of Michigan; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Greg was a lifetime member of Chapter Bay Pines in HLDY, ISL#13. He was an NRA member and a republican. Greg enjoyed the rifle range and was an avid fan of history. A visitation will be held Wednesday, March 20 at 11 am, with services starting at 12 pm, and interment to follow, all at:



Curlew Hills Memory Gardens



Palm Harbor, FL (727) 789-2000 Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019