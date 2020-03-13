BURNETT, Gregg born May 6, 1968, left us to go home on March 6, 2020. The light of Gregg's life lives on in his wife, Carmen; and two children, Courtney and C. Gregory. He also leaves behind his parents, Patricia and Gene; brother, Glenn; sister, Karyn and brother-in-law, Brett. He will be dearly missed by his extended family, in-laws, Ralph, Julie, Jenny, Wayne, Elizabeth, Joshua and Rebecca; and numerous nieces and nephews. Gregg was recently reunited with his biological parents, Rena and John; and siblings, Karen, John, Aiden, and Lorraine. He is predeceased by his good friend and brother-in-law, Joshua Barker. Services will be held on Saturday, March 14 at 3 pm at Calvary Chapel, 6825 Trouble Creek Rd., New Port Richey, FL.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 13, 2020