Gregg Lyle Swickard

Gregg Lyle Swickard Obituary
SWICKARD, Gregg Lyle

64, of St. Pete Beach, Florida, passed away May 24, 2019. He was born on August 2, 1954 in Toronto, OH. There will be a viewing Wednesday, May 29, from 11 am-1 pm, at Alife Tribute Funeral Care, 5601 Gulfport Blvd., Gulfport, FL. He is survived by his daughter, Jessica ( Bobby) Hayes; son, Joshua (Christina) Swickard; a sister, Jeanne Nave; and his two grandchildren, Dalton and Gretchen. He was preceded in death by his brother, Dan and sister, Donna.

ALife Tribut, Gulfport
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 29, 2019
