ANDUX, Gregoria
90, of Tampa, passed away June 20, 2019. She was born in Soroa, Cuba to her late parents, Manuel and Sofia. She was a loving mother of two children, Jose Luis Andux and wife Victoria, J. Maricely Piniella; grandmother of five, Gabriel Piniella, Michelle and husband Michael DeGenova, Javier Andux, Alex Andux, and Britney Andux; great-grandmother of six, Luciano DeGenova, Marchelo DeGenova, Roman Andux, Adriana Andux, Lucas Andux, and Milania Andux. Visitation will be June 21, from 11 am - 12 pm at St. Lawrence Catholic Church with Funeral Mass following at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. Swilley 813-932-6157
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 19, 2019