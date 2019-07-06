Gregory D. LIEBLE

Service Information
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith Assembly Church
3900 28th St. N.
St. Petersburg, FL
Obituary
LIEBLE, Gregory D.

passed away July 3, 2019 on his 58th birthday following a hard fought battle with cancer. He is survived by his parents, Chuck and Pat; his wife, Kim; his sons, Cameron (Kaitlyn), Colby; grandchildren, Dominik, Livia, Levi, and Laci; brother, Cal (Loretta). A celebration of life will be held at 11 am Saturday, July 13, at Faith Assembly Church, 3900 28th St. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33714. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The .
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from July 6 to July 7, 2019
