DAY, Gregory Wilson died October 8, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, Mildred and Emerson Day. He is survived by his son, Gregory Wilson Day; daughters, Heather Block, Marissa Day, Rebecca Wagner; sister, Cheryl Peterson; and seven grandchildren. Service will be at Maximo Park at Pinellas Point Dr. South and Sunshine Skyway Lane South, Saturday, October 24, at 11 am. In lieu of flowers please consider contributions to the American Cancer Society