GEHRIG, Gregory
|
71, of Saint Petersburg, FL, passed away on April 3, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Michelle; family and friends. Services will be held on April 27 at 1 pm. For full obituary, please visit online at:
rlwilliams.com
R. Lee Williams & Son
R. Lee Williams & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
3530-49th St. No.
St. Petersburg, FL 33710
(727) 527-1177
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 14, 2019