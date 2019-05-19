Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
BLOOM, Gregory J.

41, of St. Petersburg, FL passed peacefully in his sleep in the arms of his life partner, Sarah, May 14, 2019. Greg was born and raised in Lake Forest, IL with a strong circle of friends and family. Greg graduated from University of Kansas with a degree in Environmental Policy. He moved to St. Petersburg area immediately following his graduation and was well known and respected in the environmental industry. Greg's passion was in music, he had a gregarious nature and was blessed by many friends. Greg is survived by his mother, Mary Ann; father, Larry; and siblings, Larry, David and Andy. A celebration of Greg's life will be at American Legion, 12-4:20 pm, Sunday, May 19, 2019. Family asks that donations be made to the National Pancreas Foundation.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 19, 2019
