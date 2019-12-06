LAMPLEY, Gregory Lance passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in Waycross, Georgia. He was born in Brundidge, Alabama and raised in St. Petersburg, Florida by his parents, Reverend and Mrs. Lewis C. Lampley. As a child he was a member of Southside Tabernacle Baptist Church. He was educated in Pinellas County and he attended Florida A & M University. Gregory had a successful career as a skilled butcher. He is survived by his loving daughter, Siouxniquia Lampley Lewis (Donrico); four grandchildren; a great-grandchild; his parents; eight siblings; and many nieces and nephews. The service is on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 12 pm in Waycross, Georgia. The full obituary and service details can be viewed at: www.musicfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 6, 2019