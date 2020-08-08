Gregory MADDUX

MADDUX, Gregory Guy passed away peacefully August 4, 2020 at the age of 61. Greg was born October 10, 1958 in Ft. Polk, Louisiana. He attended Admiral Farragut High School in St. Petersburg, Florida and entered the U.S. Army in Ft. Knox in 1978, where he was deployed to Frankfurt, Germany and served in the demolition squad reaching the rank Spec. 4 until honorably discharged. With great joy, Greg married Linda Hare, October 2, 1993, who he had courted for several years prior. He is survived by his mother, Barbara Ann Maddux; his daughter, Brittney Laroche; and his siblings, Dr. Jeffrey Maddux, Chiki Jinsei, and Anita Blute Lehan. He will be missed for his contagious laugh and carefree spirit.



