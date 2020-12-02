1/1
Gregory McDONALD
McDONALD, Gregory M. 65, passed away suddenly November 23, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Stephanie; two children, Cornelius (Kim) and Cherise McDonald; two sisters; a brother; and a host of other relatives and friends. A "Socially Distanced" public viewing is Friday, December 4, 2020, 3-6 pm, and family will receive friends 6-8 pm, at the funeral home. The family is asking that friends come view and not stay because of the virus. Live streaming will be available during the receiving time. Funeral services are Saturday, 11 am, at Bible-Based Fellowship Church, 4811 Ehrlich Road, Tampa, FL. Seating will be limited, but the services will be streamed from the church. Sanchez Rehoboth Mortuary 6501-25th Way S. (727) 317-0035

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Sanchez Rehoboth Mortuary
DEC
4
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Sanchez Rehoboth Mortuary
DEC
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Bible-Based Fellowship Church
Funeral services provided by
Sanchez Rehoboth Mortuary and Cremation Services
6501 25th Way S
St Petersburg, FL 33712
(727) 317-0035
Memories & Condolences

November 29, 2020
I was saddened to hear that your brother passed away. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. The Spratley Family
Karol Spratley
November 28, 2020
very funny guy, i will truly miss the conversations & laughs Rest easy Greg
comalenia dix
Coworker
