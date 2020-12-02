McDONALD, Gregory M. 65, passed away suddenly November 23, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Stephanie; two children, Cornelius (Kim) and Cherise McDonald; two sisters; a brother; and a host of other relatives and friends. A "Socially Distanced" public viewing is Friday, December 4, 2020, 3-6 pm, and family will receive friends 6-8 pm, at the funeral home. The family is asking that friends come view and not stay because of the virus. Live streaming will be available during the receiving time. Funeral services are Saturday, 11 am, at Bible-Based Fellowship Church, 4811 Ehrlich Road, Tampa, FL. Seating will be limited, but the services will be streamed from the church. Sanchez Rehoboth Mortuary 6501-25th Way S. (727) 317-0035



