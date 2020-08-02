1/1
Gregory MESSER
MESSER, Gregory 78, of New Port Richey, died July 20, 2020. He was born in Altha, FL to Calvin and Florence. After high school Greg enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and proudly served. Following a successful business career, Greg and Sandra moved to Hudson where Greg served as president of Meadow Oaks Master Association for six years. He loved the job and all the people in Meadow Oaks. Greg is survived by wife, Sandra; children, Duane (Dona) and Jennifer; granddaughter, Jessica; and his sister, Nina Swinford. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, James, Rubin, John, Jimmy, Hoyle and Evelyn. "Daddy, say hi to everyone for us on the other side. Til we meet again, we love you." Dobies FH/Hudson

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
9944 Hudson Ave
Hudson, FL 34669
(727) 868-4441
