Gregory Keith Stephens Greg your passing was unexpected by all and has left a huge hole in our hearts and a great void in our lives. We know that you are in heaven with mom, Rita; your father, Kearney and all our relatives that passed before you. Until we meet again, know that you are loved and dearly missed by all, your brother, Gary Cloukey (Linda); sisters, Carol Batten, Brenda Stephens, Donna Venne and all your daughters; grandson, Carson; uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins in the Cloukey, Stephens, Santucci, Lavoie, Michaud and Venne families in Florida, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, Kentucky, Canada and Sweden. Rest In Peace Little Brother.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 11, 2019