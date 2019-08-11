Gregory Keith Stephens Greg your passing was unexpected by all and has left a huge hole in our hearts and a great void in our lives. We know that you are in heaven with mom, Rita; your father, Kearney and all our relatives that passed before you. Until we meet again, know that you are loved and dearly missed by all, your brother, Gary Cloukey (Linda); sisters, Carol Batten, Brenda Stephens, Donna Venne and all your daughters; grandson, Carson; uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins in the Cloukey, Stephens, Santucci, Lavoie, Michaud and Venne families in Florida, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, Kentucky, Canada and Sweden. Rest In Peace Little Brother.

