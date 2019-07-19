Greta Emelia Mead

Service Information
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood
3207 W BEARSS AVE
Tampa, FL
33618
(813)-968-2231
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:30 PM - 4:00 PM
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood
3207 W BEARSS AVE
Tampa, FL 33618
View Map
Obituary
MEAD, Greta Emelia

age 89, of Tampa, Florida and born in Cleveland, Ohio and formerly of Gun Lake, Michigan, went to see the Lord and join her beloved husband William "Moose" Mead on July 15, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Holmes and son, Todd Mead and his wife; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews and family members. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 2:30-4 pm at the Blount & Curry Carrollwood Chapel located at 3207 W. Bearss Ave., Tampa, FL 33618. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to () in memory of Greta E. Mead.

Blount & Curry Funeral Home

Tampa, Florida (813) 968-2231
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 19, 2019
